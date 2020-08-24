An offbeat ‘singing’ rice recipe scores a viral TikTok video for Chipotle

NEWPORT BEACH, CA: A Chipotle TikTok video showcasing how its signature white-rice dish is made has amassed 6.8 million views, 1.5 million likes and 14.8k comments.

Tressie Lieberman, Chipotle’s VP of digital and off-premise, said the video went viral because consumers get excited when they get access to behind-the-scenes content from its kitchens.

“Integrating unexpected twists, like the distorted singing narration in the white-rice video, helps the video resonate specifically with TikTok users,” she said.

The fast-food chain has previously found success in giving its fans an inside look into how their favorite Chipotle recipes are made with real ingredients that people already have in their homes.

“Our executive chef made headlines this summer for showcasing Chipotle’s beloved guac and corn salsa recipes,” she said. “Some of our best performing content is tied to comments, and the white-rice recipe was a popular request in previous recipe posts.”

She added that Chipotle wasn’t at all hesitant to share the recipe. The chain is transparent about the real ingredients and cooking techniques used in its kitchens.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that our kitchens don’t have microwaves or freezers, and content like this conveys our real food messaging in a palpable fashion,” she said.

Chipotle’s social AOR is Day One Agency, which works with the company’s internal team on social media strategy and “press-driving cultural ideas,” Lieberman explained.

The chain’s goal on social media is to establish a genuine, real personality that consumers can be excited to interact with. Chipotle doesn’t want to show up and feel like it is advertising, she said. It wants to show a “human side.”

That social media strategy appears to be working. Chipotle recently became the first restaurant brand to hit 1 million followers on TikTok. The brand has also seen a four-times increase in video views of content mentioning Chipotle since the beginning of the year, growing from around 22 million views in January to 92 million in July.