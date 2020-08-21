Just briefly

People moves

ATLANTA

Weather Group, parent company of The Weather Channel television network, has named Fred Bucher SVP and CMO. He was previously SVP and CMO of Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales division of Charter Communications.

Account wins

BOSTON

Arnold + Havas Media Boston and Red Havas have won Helen of Troy’s Health & Home brand communications in the U.S., including advertising, media planning and buying and public relations. The company makes health and home products including Braun Thermometers, Honeywell portable Air Purifiers and PUR Water Filtration devices.

NEW YORK

Gagnier Communications handled the listing of RedBall Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company dedicated to sports. RedBall Acquisition Corp. is a partnership between RedBird Capital Partners and Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane, the main character in the movie Moneyball starring Brad Pitt.

PR shop Factory has formed a new music and culture division and signed music festival Tomorrowland and the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation as clients.

Colangelo & Partners has been hired by wine company Quintessa, craft spirits brand IND Beverages wine brand Escudo Rojo and wine logistics company Elenteny.

FALLS CHURCH, VA

Focused Image has completed three new brand launches for clients in the government services and technology market: systems engineering and information technology company Axiologic Solutions; IT modernization solutions company InterImage; and C4ISR modernization and sustainment solutions company VTG.

ISRAEL

Israeli tech PR agency ReBlonde has entered a partnership with the United Arab Emirates PR shop White Water Public Relations. The deal follows last week’s announcement that Israel and the United Arab Emirates would establish full diplomatic relations.

NEW YORK

Havas Group has formed a nine-person North America Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee meant to guide cohesive approach to diversity across North America and ensure the group’s diversity commitments are met. The committee members are:

Julianna Akuamoah, chief talent officer, Arnold & Havas Media Boston

Elena Grasmann, MD, Havas New York

Lina Kim, VP of planning and innovation, Havas Canada

Cris Morton, group president, Havas Health & You (Havas Health +, Hematology/Oncology Village, Havas San Francisco, Havas Health Toronto, Havas Mango)

Sargi Mann, EVP and head of digital strategy and investments, Havas Media New York

Jorge Plasencia, CEO, Republica Havas

Liz Roche, MD/head of strategy, Havas Helia Chicago

Scott Tucker, EVP, director of client services, H4B Chelsea (New York)

Blake Winfree, group creative director, Havas Chicago

Swiss comms shop the GRIP Agency has joined global independent PR network The Worldcom Public Relations Group.

Financial services and fintech communications firm Caliber Corporate Advisers has launched a new consultancy division called Caliber Intelligence and named Lindsay Davis as director of intelligence.