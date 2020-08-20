VSC fellowship introduces BIPOC business students to PR

SAN FRANCISCO: Startup-focused agency VSC has launched a 90-day fellowship to introduce BIPOC college students to PR.

Called the influence fellowship, the program pays juniors and seniors from underrepresented groups a $10,000 stipend to participate in the 12-week program. The initiative targets communications or PR students, but anyone with an interest in technology comms can participate.

Specifically, the agency is looking for a “polished student from an underrepresented background,” said Anne Sophie Hurst, VSC’s head of people and operations. “We are not thinking about this like an internship, but instead it’s a paid 90-day fellowship meant to capture students who are maybe taking the semester off or going into their final year of college and have less pressure in terms of their class load.”

The fellows will be paired with VSC senior staffers to learn about communications strategy for tech startups, media relations, venture capital and social media marketing. VSC is accepting applications through September 1.

The agency decided to launch a fellowship a few weeks after the death of George Floyd, Hurst said.

“It was a direct response to that,” she said. “The founder [CEO Vijay Chattha] wanted us to commit to some kind of action rather than just posting hashtags, and we felt this would have a direct impact.”

The fellowship and similar outreach efforts are needed, Hurst added.

“The main issue, and it’s true for agencies in general, is we are not getting enough diverse candidates into the pipeline,” she said, adding that recruiting via websites such as LinkedIn, Glassdoor and Indeed has not been effective in attracting diverse candidates. “I rarely get many people of color applying through those platforms.”

Hurst said she has been pleased with the initial applicants.

“For the fellowship, we have had a few applications in, but certainly we would always like more,” she said. “The caliber I’ve seen has been amazing.”

The organization Hold the PRess asked PR agencies to provide workforce diversity statistics by the end of July, but more than half of firms declined to do so. A PRWeek analysis found that only 13% of leadership in the C-suite and on agency boards is non-white, as is just 24% of the PR workforce at U.S. agencies, according to data compiled for PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020 from 98 firms.