‘I actually teared up’: OkCupid’s PR lead on returning to the office after 5 months

Michael Kaye gives a tour of his very empty office in this week’s Lockdown Life.

Returning to the office got very emotional for OkCupid global comms and PR manager Michael Kaye.

“When I walked in the lobby of my building for the first time in five months, I actually teared up because it felt like coming home,” he said. 

This month, Kaye was one of five staffers who chose to work in OkCupid’s New York office, which is only open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In this week’s Lockdown Life video, he gave a tour of OkCupid’s hauntingly empty office, shared what the experience has been like, how the company communicated the option to return to employees and the cool swag staffers are getting when they come back.

