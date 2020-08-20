What virtual party convention feature is a keeper?

Added 43 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Rhode Island calamari forever.

News

You might miss the networking, partying and balloons, but surely there’s at least one element of the virtual Democratic National Convention that you’ve enjoyed. 

The virtual DNC has received some mixed reviews. Some have seen it as a scripted telethon, while others have enjoyed elements like the roll call

Love it or hate it, some elements will probably find their way into future political conventions. Which would you keep?

