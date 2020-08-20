PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards - 'early bird' deadline approaches
Time is running out to enter the PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards at the 'early bird' rate – the deadline for reduced-price entries is tomorrow (Friday 21 August).
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>