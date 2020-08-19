Feds issue $37m RFQ for two Homeland Security programs

WASHINGTON: The Department of Homeland Security is planning to spend up to $37 million on public awareness efforts for If You See Something and the Blue campaign, which is focused on human trafficking.

In a draft request for quotation distributed on July 30, DHS said it is planning to issue multiple awards to agencies under a blanket purchasing order to acquire PR, advertising, web-based marketing and market research and analysis services for both programs.

Homeland Security’s Office of Partnership and Engagement is managing the programs. With previous contracts expiring soon, the final RFQ is expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

The RFQ was issued via the General Services Administration Schedules Program. To be considered for this business, agencies must have applied and been admitted to that initiative.

The DHS blanket purchase order would last for one base year and possibly four optional years. The agencies accepted under the order are eligible to win business in that time but are not guaranteed to be chosen, according to the RFQ document.

Department of Homeland Security media representatives and the procurement officer managing the RFQ could not be reached for comment about the search.

The incumbent on the See Something, Say Something campaign, Maryland-based LMD, could not be reached for comment. The Blue campaign incumbent, Washington, DC-based District Communications Group, declined to comment.

The purpose of the Blue Campaign is to educate the public to “recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how respond to possible cases,” according to the RFQ documents. The See Something, Say Something program alerts the public to terrorrism and terrorism-related crime and the “importance of reporting suspicious activity.”

Target audiences for both campaigns include government staff, internal contracted staff, nongovernmental organizations, private sector, state and local law enforcement and government representatives, interagency partners, the Trump administration and the public.

The list of specific communications duties includes input and edits to congressional responses; talking points for events and presentations; content editing and design for posters and publications; press releases and fact sheets; media relations; and community engagement, such as social media town halls.

The government is also looking for help finding conferences and other public speaking engagements and creating messaging for key national security issues.

For social media, the agencies are expected to manage social media events, coordinate posts with DHS staff, monitor website discussion boards, develop ad hoc social media content and post 20 to 30 times a week.

Both outreach efforts are integrated campaigns, and the creative components include pamphlets and brochures, infographics and webinars, as well as radio and TV PSAs and programming.

The web-development duties include creating pages, uploading content, managing website forums and resolving user account issues.

Bidders for the work will be evaluated based on technical understanding and capabilities, management approach, past performance based on three submitted past projects and a price quotation that includes a table of labor categories and rates.