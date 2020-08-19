PRWeek UK launches awards for healthcare PR, corporate comms and public affairs
PRWeek UK has launched two new award schemes: one celebrating the best in healthcare and pharma comms, and the other recognising outstanding achievements in corporate and financial PR and public affairs.
