Boeing finalizes changes to comms function

CHICAGO: Boeing has restructured its communications function into two categories: business communications and communications centers of expertise.

The changes are effective immediately, Bradley Akubuiro, Boeing’s director of media relations, told PRWeek.

The new model allows Boeing to “achieve a simpler, more stable and more streamlined function, while establishing some really clear lines of leadership accountability,” Greg Smith, EVP of enterprise operations, CFO and interim communications head, explained in an emailed statement.

Leading the business unit communications teams are Conrad Chun, VP of global comms for Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Walt Rice, interim VP of global comms for Boeing Defense, Space & Security; and Allison Bone, VP of global comms for Boeing Global Services.

The business unit communications teams are responsible for driving business results by developing and executing outcome-oriented, integrated comms strategies. They will position Boeing products and services in current and future campaigns, drive employee engagement and business performance and develop and leverage key stakeholder relationships. These teams will leverage the centers of expertise and work in alignment with the other business units, according to the statement.

The communications centers of expertise is divided into three parts: Global brand and corporate comms, led by VP Brian Moran; global media and public affairs, led by VP Gordon Johndroe; and global channel and content marketing, led by VP Georgina Goode.

The global brand and corporate comms team will strengthen the company’s brand and reputation and drive business results by developing strategies, narratives and programs on key enterprise themes such as safety, sustainability, operational excellence and financial performance, according to a statement. Additionally, it will define Boeing’s brand platform and help drive messaging discipline through a more unified company narrative. The group will also develop employee-centric communications programs for its global workforce and leaders. Global employee engagement and leadership comms will be aligned with this team. Further to leading crisis and issues management, the group will frame and advance functional excellence for comms.

The global media and public affairs organization will serve as the lead voice for the business when engaging with media outlets both proactively and reactively and will lead public policy comms in support of global government relations efforts around the world. This organization also includes the team providing communications support for Boeing Global Engagement, the company’s charitable arm. The international communications team, previously led by Charlie Miller, will also report into Johndroe, who will continue working to develop Boeing’s comms capability and global approach.

The global channel and content marketing function will develop and deliver on Boeing’s comms and brand strategies to best meet the needs of internal and external audiences. It will shape where and how Boeing appears across paid and owned media, and will design and produce fit-for-purpose content and user experiences, the statement said. This team is home to Boeing’s Historical Services, Boeing Stores and Tours and the Content Studio.

All six leaders will report to Smith.

Earlier this month, Miller, Boeing’s VP of international communications, retired after nearly two decades with the aerospace company. The global comms function was restructured with international comms under the leadership of Johndroe following the departure of SVP of comms Niel Golightly.

Boeing does not have a PR AOR, said Akubuiro.