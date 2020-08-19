The PRs defending Hong Kong’s National Security Law bring shame on our industry
Himself no angel, being happy to promote cigarettes to women as feminist “torches of freedom”, the self-styled “father of public relations”, Edward Bernays, was appalled that Joseph Goebbels was using his book, Crystallizing Public Opinion, to convince the German public that the removal of Jews was necessary for harmonious society. Since then, the ethics of public relations has been taken seriously.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>