Shah joins Kinetiq as chief product and technology officer

PHILADELPHIA: TV intelligence platform Kinetiq has named Rishit Shah as chief product and technology officer.

He will lead product strategy and technological advancement for the company and will be responsible for designing and implementing a product roadmap to align innovation with customer needs. It is a newly created role.

Previously, Shah worked at 7Park Data and Lotame and launched digital products for The Washington Post, according to Kinetiq.

Kinetiq was formed last year via a merger with iQ Media and 4C’s Teletrax. Since the deal, it has also hired John Zelenka as chief revenue officer and Doug Pollack as VP of business development. The company also partnered with Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point in February.