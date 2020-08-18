Johnson & Johnson hunts for agency partner for beauty, skin-care brands

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ: Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health is seeking a PR agency partner for its beauty and skin-care brands in the U.S. and Canada.

The J&J division’s global comms leader, Donna Lorenson, said via email that the company has started a formal review in search of an agency partner. J&J’s skin-care brands include Neutrogena and Aveeno.

“As the consumer landscape is rapidly evolving, it is necessary to confirm that we have the right capabilities and partners to best position our skin-health brands to compete effectively in this dynamic marketplace,” she said. “Any agency change would not take effect until 2021.”

J&J works with dozens of PR agencies. Last year, Michael Sneed, EVP of global corporate affairs and chief communications officer, told PRWeek that WPP’s BCW is "an important agency for us" and Omnicom’s Porter Novelli, Marina Maher and Ketchum are "critical partners for our brands and companies."

In March 2018, J&J asked WPP and Omnicom to grab talent from their agencies and create integrated teams dedicated to serving J&J’s consumer efforts. WPP called its group Neighborhood and Omnicom’s was christened Velocity. Neighborhood drew staffers from BCW and Ogilvy, among other shops, while Velocity drafted talent from FleishmanHillard and Marina Maher Communications, Sneed said.

Asked if BCW continues to work with J&J, a BCW spokesperson was unable to comment.

A FleishmanHillard representative declined comment. Representatives from Porter Novelli, Marina Maher and Ketchum were not immediately available for comment.

J&J reported a sales decrease of 10.8% to $18.3 billion in Q2.