Peter Land to lead comms at Dick’s Sporting Goods

NEW YORK: Dick’s Sporting Goods has hired Peter Land as chief communications and sustainability officer.

Land started in the newly created role on July 1. He is reporting to president Lauren Hobart.

Land is overseeing government affairs, IR, internal, corporate and executive communications and sustainability.

The last person to lead comms at Dick’s Sporting Goods was Jennifer Moreau as VP of PR and corporate comms, but her role focused on consumer communications and she reported to CMO Ed Plummer, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Land joined Dick’s Sporting Goods from Finsbury, where he worked for the last five years as a partner. Finsbury has been Dick’s corporate PR AOR for the past three years and Land worked closely with the company while at the agency.

Dick’s is continuing to work with Finsbury in that capacity. It also retains Cone Communications for CSR and sustainability work.

Land exited Finsbury as the agency said it is planning to merge with Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener, with WPP taking a 50.01% stake in the venture. The new entity, Finsbury Glover Hering, is set to launch in early 2021, with Finsbury founder Roland Rudd and GPG founder Carter Eskew as co-chairs. Alexander Geiser, managing partner at Hering Schuppener, will be CEO.

Before joining Finsbury, Land was AOL’s communications leader, as well as corporate communications SVP at PepsiCo. Earlier in his career, Land worked at Kraft Foods, Edelman, the Breeders’ Cup and the NBA.

After closing stores in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dick’s revenue dropped 31% year-over-year to $1.3 billion and the chain posted a loss of $143.4 million in Q1. Dick’s reopened 80% of its stores at the end of May.

In late July, the company extended its 15% employee coronavirus pay raise through the end of this year and said it would close all stores on Thanksgiving.