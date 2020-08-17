Charlene Wheeless joins APCO advisory council

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide has named Charlene Wheeless as senior counselor on its international advisory council.

Council members are not tasked with specific duties, but convene regularly to discuss issues and act as thought leaders inside the agency. Wheeless will be a part of the council’s corporate communications strategies subgroup.



Wheeless was principal VP and manager of corporate affairs at engineering and project management company Bechtel until last December. Previously, she was VP of communications for Raytheon’s intelligence and information systems division. Wheeless launched a communications consultancy in April.

Wheeless began her term as chair of Page’s board of trustees at the start of this year. She was a member of PRWeek’s 2016 Hall of Femme class and appeared on PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently in 2018.