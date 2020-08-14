Just briefly

People moves

CHICAGO, IL

Fully-integrated agency Gravity Labs has hired Mike Roe as its first chief creative officer. Roe joins the firm from Razorfish where he was regional executive creative director,

DENVER

Health, horticulture, science and sustainability agency Maverick Public Relations has hired Stan Wagner as managing partner to lead marketing communications for professional services. Wagner was previously vice president of marketing for Urban-gro.

PHILADELPHIA

Entercom has promoted Jennifer Morales to vice president of corporate communications and PR.

SAN FRANCISCO

Glassdoor has promoted Samantha Zupan to SVP of corporate communications and Amanda Runner to SVP of marketing.

SYRACUSE, NY

Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications has hired five new educators. Rawiya Kameir joins the magazine, news and digital journalism department as an assistant teaching professor; Daniela Molta joins the advertising department as an assistant professor; Jim Olson joins the public relations department as a professor; Jim Osman joins the broadcast and digital journalism department as an assistant teaching professor; and Kelly Whitney joins the television, radio and film department as an assistant teaching professor.

TORONTO

The Royal Ontario Museum has hired Lori Davison as chief marketing and communications officer. Davison was leading brand strategy and communications for SickKids Foundation at the Hospital for Sick Children.

WASHINGTON, DC

Anton Becker has joined Story Partners as assistant vice president. He most recently served as senior specialist of policy communications at SHRM.

Account wins

SANTA ANA, CA

Full-service public relations agency Global Results Communications has been hired by digital platform engineering and software development services company EPAM Systems as agency of record.

NEW YORK

SourceCode has been named AOR for healthcare payment company Patientco and cloud-based legal technology provider Clio.

Miscellany

NEW YORK

Allied Sports has launched a new talent marketing practice and hired Brian Nelson, Ralph Vuono and Tara Kolarsick to staff it. Nelson and Vuono are SVPs for talent and influencer marketing and Kolarsick is a senior account executive for the agency’s brand marketing vertical.