In this episode of The PR Week, John Limotte, cofounder, CEO and executive creative director at The Mustache Agency, shares the agency's origin story and how the "Mustaches" have adapted to remote work during the pandemic.

He and PRWeek editors Frank Washkuch and Diana Bradley chat about Joe Biden's announcement that Kamala Harris will be his 2020 running mate, Peloton naming Dara Treseder head of marketing and comms, the unexpectedly salty response to Planters' new Mr. Peanut campaign and more.