Home alone during the pandemic: What it’s been like for 6 PR pros

Since March, Kerry O'Grady, a PR professor at Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies, has only seen one person. The highlight of her week these days is seeing the grocery store clerk.

In this week’s Lockdown Life video, O’Grady provided PRWeek with a snapshot of what it’s been like living alone during the pandemic.

But she isn’t alone in being alone. BerlinRosen account supervisor Edith Morris; Touchdown PR account director Alyssa Pallotti; The Martin Agency brand communications coordinator D’Eric Watson; Ruby Media Group president Kristen Ruby; and Major Tom VP of strategy Mitchell Fawcett are all in the same boat -- separately.

They all shared how they have been filling their time outside of work and the toll the experience has taken on their mental health.

Check out the video below...