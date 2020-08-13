Kraft Heinz names US comms head Stephanie Peterson to leadership team

LOS ANGELES: Kraft Heinz named its head of U.S. communications, Stephanie Peterson, to its leadership team this week.

She is reporting to Carlos Abrams-Rivera, U.S. zone president at Kraft Heinz.

Peterson joined Kraft Heinz in late May as its first head of U.S. communications. She oversees five people and leads all internal and external comms for the U.S. operations, which account for more than 70% of Kraft Heinz’s business, Peterson said.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity that exists at Kraft Heinz in terms of telling the story of our brands and the company, particularly as we transform our U.S. business and focus on creating sustained growth,” she explained. “To me, the fact that communications has a seat at the leadership table speaks volumes about our desire to really evolve and elevate all of our internal and external communications efforts.”

Before Peterson joined the company, Kraft Heinz had “fractured” U.S. comms handled by the corporate team and other parts of the organization, Peterson explained.

Previously, Peterson was IHOP’s head of comms for four years. Before that, she handled corporate and social comms for Kind Snacks and strategic comms, PR and corporate reputation for PepsiCo.

“Coming from organizations like PepsiCo, Kind and IHOP, this is different in terms of structure and scale,” said Peterson. “I want to make sure we are thinking about the approach we are taking when it comes to PR and how we think about bringing our brands to life from an earned perspective.”

The company also named Cory Onell as president of U.S. sales and Sanjiv Gajiwala as U.S. chief growth officer.

Kraft Heinz’s posted a 4% increase in revenue in its latest quarter to $6.7 billion. Its brands include Heinz Tomato Ketchup and Kraft Mac & Cheese. This month, Kraft began promoting its iconic Mac & Cheese as a breakfast product to better suit pandemic diets.