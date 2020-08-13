Praytell posts workforce diversity stats: 38% of staff non-white

BROOKLYN, NY: Praytell disclosed workforce racial and ethnic diversity statistics on Thursday, showing that 38% of employees are non-white.

The agency’s team is 17% Asian, 10% Black, 9% Latinx and 2% of two or more races as of August 3, according to numbers posted to the agency’s blog. The firm has no American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander employees.

The leadership at Praytell, defined as VP and above, is 24% diverse: 8% Asian, 12% Black and 4% Latinx. No leaders identify as two or more races.

Thirty-one percent of the shop’s directors and senior directors are non-white. None are Black but 22% are Asian and 6% are Latinx. Employees who identify as two or more races make up 3% of employees at this level.

Mid-level employees, defined as managers and senior managers, are 36% non-white. Black employees hold 8% of these positions, compared to 5% who are Latinx and 21% Asian. Some 3% are of two or more races. Of junior or strategist employees, 54% are non-white, 20% are Black, 15% are Asian, 17% are Latinx and 2% are of two or more races.

“Praytell is a great agency because we are a diverse agency,” owner Andy Pray wrote in a LinkedIn post. “The numbers we are sharing today reflect our ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion and transparency. And they acknowledge that we're only scratching the surface of what we can do.”

Along with releasing the statistics, the agency also committed to increasing Black and Latinx representation to 14% and 19%, respectively, in the coming years. The agency also pledged transparency about diversity efforts, promising to update the statistics monthly and to provide “in-depth annual reporting of progress against goals.”

“We’ve made progress, but there are gaps that must be bridged,” the firm said.

It also listed a series of other diversity-related goals, including cultivating BIPOC careers, removing bias and advancing equity, strengthening its Black and Latinx talent pipeline and deepening community ties.

Praytell was named Agency of the Year and Outstanding Midsize Agency at the PRWeek Awards U.S. last month. The agency also recently launched an allyship practice to guide clients through diversity, equity and inclusion issues in the context of the movement against police brutality and racism.

Praytell’s revenue grew 28% in 2019 to $21.2 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.

A number of agencies have released workforce diversity statistics this summer, including Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Taylor and Zeno Group. The Hold the Press initiative began contacting 60 U.S. and global agencies in June, asking for their organizational diversity breakdowns, the number of Black staffers and persons of color in executive roles and the number of Black-owned client accounts, as well as action plans to improve diversity.