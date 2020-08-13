Good Humor replaces problematic jingle with RZA collaboration

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ: Many people don’t know that the iconic ice-cream truck jingle “Turkey in the Straw” has racist roots.

Even though Good Humor has not owned ice-cream trucks since the 1970s and has never created jingles for them, the ice-cream company is marking its 100th anniversary this year by teaming up with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA to create a new jingle for a new era.

Good Humor has made the song available to ice cream truck drivers nationwide and is providing education on how to replace “Turkey in the Straw” in their music boxes.

The brand created a page that includes a video showing off the new jingle, along with a video of RZA explaining the story behind the new jingle.

RZA tweeted about the campaign on Thursday morning.