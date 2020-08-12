Corporate PR requires renewed focus on internal comms post-COVID-19, survey finds
There needs to be a stronger focus on internal communications to help colleagues through the uncertainty and anxiety of a post-pandemic world, a new study by Speak Media and the PRCA has found.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>