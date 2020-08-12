Virtuous or virtue signalling – was Ben & Jerry's right to attack the government on Channel crossings?
PR professionals have given a mixed response to Ben & Jerry's high-profile attack on the Government's policy towards recent migrant Channel crossings – welcoming the message but warning about accusations of virtue signalling.
