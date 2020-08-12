PRCA promotes Renna Markson to deputy director-general
The PRCA has named Renna Markson deputy director-general and director of engagement, effectively filling the void left by former deputy director-general Matt Cartmell, who left the PR industry body to set up his own agency a year ago.
