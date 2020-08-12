Freebies will only lead to false hope
More briefs requiring free creative have started appearing out of the woodwork. If PR is to understand its true value during a recession, agencies must not give everything away for free during the pitch process.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>