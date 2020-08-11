Investment company Vanguard names Erin Passan CCO

VALLEY FORGE, PA: Investment company Vanguard has named Erin Passan as its chief communications officer.

She will report to Chris McIsaac, MD of Vanguard’s planning and development group, which houses marketing and communications, corporate strategy, PR and investment product development and oversight.

Passan’s responsibilities will include public relations, crisis communications, internal communications, corporate events and corporate creative services.

“It really came down to the people I met with at Vanguard,” she said. “Vanguard has a special culture with very special people, and that’s what attracted me to the opportunity.”

Former Vanguard head of communications Rebecca Katz has moved to a communications advisory role at the company supporting a Vanguard joint venture with Ant Financial, Vanguard said in a statement.

Wednesday is set to be Passan’s last day as managing partner at Gagnier Communications. She is scheduled to start at Vanguard on Monday.

“It is rare that an opportunity like this comes along in terms of such a senior position,” said Gagnier Communications founder and partner Dan Gagnier. “We were highly supportive of her. When you practice in this area, [this job] is a dream come true.”

Gagnier added that his firm is not looking for a new partner to replace Passan because “she has such a unique skill set.”

Prior to Gagnier, Passan was SVP and head of corporate communications and content at Janus Henderson Investors U.S. and chief communications officer at Farmers Insurance.

“Having been on the corporate side of the business for a really long time, I always wanted the opportunity to explore the agency side,” she said about her previous move to Gagnier. “I loved it, working with a variety of asset management and financial services clients, but Vanguard presents a unique opportunity.”

Vanguard provides mutual funds, ETFs and other financial services for individual or institutional investors. The company had $6.2 trillion in global assets under management as of January 31 and was managing 190 U.S. funds and around 230 funds elsewhere, according to its website. It serves more than 30 million investors around the world.