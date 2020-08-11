Virginia Beach Visitors Bureau turns to Finn Partners for tourism rebound

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA: The Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau has named Finn Partners as its U.S. PR AOR as it looks to lure vacationers back to its beaches.

The firm is creating an integrated program with media relations, marketing communications and social media to drive awareness about Virginia Beach, Virginia, and promote future bookings.

The bureau had not worked with an agency since 2018, said Erin Goldmeier, director of public relations for the organization. It began looking for an agency after the Virginia Beach City Council provided funding to help the city’s tourism industry recover from COVID-19.

Finn Partners won the business in late July, two months after Goldmeier issued the RFP. She declined to disclose the other firms that pitched for the business. Financial details of the arrangement were not made public.

Finn Partners will work with local women-owned and minority-owned Brickell & Partners but will not handle paid media, which Goldmeier said is managed by other local firms. Virginia Sheridan, managing partner of the travel and lifestyle practice, is leading the six-person Finn Partners team on the account.

“We are working on a 90-day plan right now,” Goldmeier said, adding that the bureau will look for Finn Partners’ help with special projects and activations. “We’re just starting with that plan so no details, but earned media is so valuable these days and is really critical for reopening.”

The agency launched a global travel recovery network last month to help travel industry clients. It includes digital travel insights, communications and creative services. The network is housed in Finn Partners’ international Travel & Lifestyle practice, but pools resources from other practices.

Finn Partners’ revenue grew 35% in 2019 to $119.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.