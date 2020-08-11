2020 Purpose Awards shortlist revealed

As studies consistently show that consumers want brands and companies to take a stand on certain issues, purpose has never been more important. PRWeek's second annual Purpose Awards highlights the brands, companies, agencies and individuals doing the best job at putting purpose at the forefront of everything they do.

Best Advocacy

Bully Pulpit Interactive Tobacco Free Kids: Fighting the Youth Vaping Epidemic

Edelman The Pledge for Paternity Leave

Levi Strauss CEO Senate Letter for Gun Safety

Microsoft and Plus Communications Microsoft and Plus Communications: Bridging the Digital Divide

Precision Independant Restaurant Coalition: Save Restaurants

Best B2B

Astellas Pharma U.S. and W2O Astellas Oncology Changes Cancer Care for Patients and Their Caregivers

Freuds UNGA House -- Goals Houses

IBM COVID-19 HPC Consortium Brings “Manhattan Project” of Global Supercomputing Providers Together to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Intel Intel 2030 Goals and Global Challenges

W2O Ventilator SOS

Best Collaboration

Anheuser-Busch Budweiser #OneTeam

MTV in partnership with the Ad Council #AloneTogether Social Distancing Campaign

No Fixed Address SickKids Airbnb

Plus Communications No Room for Trafficking, an American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) + Plus Communications Campaign

Zippo and DeVries Global Zippo x Woodchuck USA: Fight Fire With Fire

Best Environmental

Bacardi with Harrison & Shriftman and BBDO Spinning Straws Into Vinyl

Citizen Relations Citizen Relations and Real Canadian Superstore: Reducing Food Waste with Flashfood

Microsoft and WE Microsoft: Carbon Negative by 2030

National Geographic Sea of Shadows

Seventh Generation and Allison+Partners Not Business As Usual: Seventh Generation Stands with the Global Climate Strike

Best Equity & Inclusion

Mastercard #AcceptanceMatters

P&G Secret and DeVries Global (NY) Secret “Equal Work, Equal Sweat, Equal Pay” Campaign

Porter Novelli Losing Lena

Unilever Dove Hair and Hair Love's Oscars Campaign

WE in partnership with Microsoft and McCann New York Be the One

Best Fundraising

Chipotle Mexican Grill Chipotle: Cultivating the Future of Farming

PepsiCo, Golin and Ketchum COVID-19 Restaurant Industry Relief

Tequila Don Julio with Hunter, Anomaly New York and Vayner Media Tequila Don Julio Celebrates Cinco De Mayo With Purpose-Driven "It's Cinco Somewhere" Virtual Campaign

The Recording Academy, Porter Novelli, MusiCares, Rogers & Cowan PMK MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Walgreens and BCW Walgreens Red Nose Day

Best Health

MTV creative team in partnership with the Ad Council #AloneTogether Social Distancing Campaign

MWWPR/Omron Healthcare Bridging Heart Health Disparities

Truth Initiative This is Quitting

VSC Assembling a Silicon Valley Super Group to Accelerate COVID Clinical Research

W2O Ventilator SOS

Best Integration into Culture

Lowe’s Home Improvement and FleishmanHillard Building Thanks Together Amid COVID-19

Plus Communications No Room for Trafficking, an American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) + Plus Communications Campaign

Rogers & Cowan PMK Side by Side: A Celebration of Service by Northwell Health

The Home Depot Foundation with Big Red Rooster, MSL and Sunshine Sachs Operation Surprise

Tom’s of Maine and BCW #NatureNurtures

Best Proof of Authenticity

Bristol Myers Squibb, GRYT Health and Evoke Kyne COVID Advocacy Exchange

GoDaddy Empower by GoDaddy

IBM, David Clark Cause and Weber Shandwick Call for Code

Kentucky Fried Chicken KFC Feeding Our Communities

Tom’s of Maine and BCW #NatureNurtures

Best Public Awareness

EcoATM and Manifest A Good Call

Edelman The Pledge for Paternity Leave

National Geographic Sea of Shadows

Plus Communications No Room for Trafficking, an American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) + Plus Communications Campaign

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About

Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

72andSunny Los Angeles Sports United #TheRealHeroes Project

Edelman The Pledge for Paternity Leave

Precision GiveDirectly: Project 100

Save the Children Save with Stories

The One Campaign #PassTheMic

Best Use of Creativity

ELF Beauty Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe.

EcoATM and Manifest A Good Call

Planet Fitness and ICR Planet Fitness' Teen Summer Challenge

The Ad Council, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), The Jed Foundation, Droga5 Seize the Awkward, “Whatever Gets You Talking”

Truth Collective The Real Haunted House of Monroe County, by Willow Domestic Violence Center

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

72andSunny Los Angeles Sports United #TheRealHeroes Project

Cox and 180LA One Call A Day

Edelman #RedefineCRS

MTV in partnership with the Ad Council #AloneTogether Social Distancing Campaign

Precision Independant Restaurant Coalition: Save Restaurants

Best Use of Technology

College to Congress C2C-U

IBM World Community Grid “OpenPandemics - COVID-19” Project

IBM, David Clark Cause and Weber Shandwick Call for Code

National Public Relations on behalf of Telus Communications Telus Health Technology for Good 2019 - 2020

Porter Novelli Losing Lena

Best Student Campaign

IntegrateNYC Retire Segregation

PRLab at Boston University PRoBono 2019

Stafford County Public Schools Changing Stafford's Roads

The Carolina Agency Count Smiling Faces in Beautiful Places

Most Purposeful Person Under the Age of 30

The winner has been chosen and will be announced at the virtual awards on October 14.

Most Purposeful Agency Pro

Megan Driscoll Founder and CEO, EvolveMKD

Andrea Catalina Parada Loaiza COO, Axon Marketing & Communications

Leela Stake SVP and senior partner, FleishmanHillard

Curtis Sparrer Principal, Bospar

Jim Weiss Founder and CEO, W2O

Most Purposeful In-House Communicator

Linda Burke Rutherford SVP and CCO, Southwest Airlines

Kristina Drociak Director of PR, Stonyfield Organic

Tiffany Kerns Executive director, CMA Foundation

Laurie Schalow Chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Most Purposeful CEO

Mary Barra Chairman and CEO, General Motors

Darren Entwistle President and CEO, Telus

Marianne Harrison President and CEO, John Hancock

Ann Mukherjee Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America

Tim Ryan U.S. chairman and senior partner, PwC

Brand of the Year

General Motors

IBM

LinkedIn

Loop

T-Mobile

Agency of the Year

Axon Marketing & Communications

FleishmanHillard

Precision

Porter Novelli

Weber Shandwick