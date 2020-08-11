2020 Purpose Awards shortlist revealed

As studies consistently show that consumers want brands and companies to take a stand on certain issues, purpose has never been more important. PRWeek's second annual Purpose Awards highlights the brands, companies, agencies and individuals doing the best job at putting purpose at the forefront of everything they do.
Best Advocacy
Bully Pulpit Interactive Tobacco Free Kids: Fighting the Youth Vaping Epidemic
Edelman The Pledge for Paternity Leave
Levi Strauss CEO Senate Letter for Gun Safety
Microsoft and Plus Communications Microsoft and Plus Communications: Bridging the Digital Divide
Precision Independant Restaurant Coalition: Save Restaurants
Best B2B
Astellas Pharma U.S. and W2O Astellas Oncology Changes Cancer Care for Patients and Their Caregivers
Freuds UNGA House -- Goals Houses
IBM COVID-19 HPC Consortium Brings “Manhattan Project” of Global Supercomputing Providers Together to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
Intel Intel 2030 Goals and Global Challenges
W2O Ventilator SOS
Best Collaboration
Anheuser-Busch Budweiser #OneTeam
MTV in partnership with the Ad Council #AloneTogether Social Distancing Campaign
No Fixed Address SickKids Airbnb
Plus Communications No Room for Trafficking, an American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) + Plus Communications Campaign
Zippo and DeVries Global Zippo x Woodchuck USA: Fight Fire With Fire
Best Environmental
Bacardi with Harrison & Shriftman and BBDO Spinning Straws Into Vinyl
Citizen Relations Citizen Relations and Real Canadian Superstore: Reducing Food Waste with Flashfood
Microsoft and WE Microsoft: Carbon Negative by 2030
National Geographic Sea of Shadows
Seventh Generation and Allison+Partners Not Business As Usual: Seventh Generation Stands with the Global Climate Strike
Best Equity & Inclusion
Mastercard #AcceptanceMatters
P&G Secret and DeVries Global (NY) Secret “Equal Work, Equal Sweat, Equal Pay” Campaign
Porter Novelli Losing Lena
Unilever Dove Hair and Hair Love's Oscars Campaign
WE in partnership with Microsoft and McCann New York Be the One
Best Fundraising
Chipotle Mexican Grill Chipotle: Cultivating the Future of Farming
PepsiCo, Golin and Ketchum COVID-19 Restaurant Industry Relief
Tequila Don Julio with Hunter, Anomaly New York and Vayner Media Tequila Don Julio Celebrates Cinco De Mayo With Purpose-Driven "It's Cinco Somewhere" Virtual Campaign
The Recording Academy, Porter Novelli, MusiCares, Rogers & Cowan PMK MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund
Walgreens and BCW Walgreens Red Nose Day
Best Health
MTV creative team in partnership with the Ad Council #AloneTogether Social Distancing Campaign
MWWPR/Omron Healthcare Bridging Heart Health Disparities
Truth Initiative This is Quitting
VSC Assembling a Silicon Valley Super Group to Accelerate COVID Clinical Research
W2O Ventilator SOS
Best Integration into Culture
Lowe’s Home Improvement and FleishmanHillard Building Thanks Together Amid COVID-19
Plus Communications No Room for Trafficking, an American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) + Plus Communications Campaign
Rogers & Cowan PMK Side by Side: A Celebration of Service by Northwell Health
The Home Depot Foundation with Big Red Rooster, MSL and Sunshine Sachs Operation Surprise
Tom’s of Maine and BCW #NatureNurtures
Best Proof of Authenticity
Bristol Myers Squibb, GRYT Health and Evoke Kyne COVID Advocacy Exchange
GoDaddy Empower by GoDaddy
IBM, David Clark Cause and Weber Shandwick Call for Code
Kentucky Fried Chicken KFC Feeding Our Communities
Tom’s of Maine and BCW #NatureNurtures
Best Public Awareness
EcoATM and Manifest A Good Call
Edelman The Pledge for Paternity Leave
National Geographic Sea of Shadows
Plus Communications No Room for Trafficking, an American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) + Plus Communications Campaign
The Canadian Centre for Child Protection Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About
Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
72andSunny Los Angeles Sports United #TheRealHeroes Project
Edelman The Pledge for Paternity Leave
Precision GiveDirectly: Project 100
Save the Children Save with Stories
The One Campaign #PassTheMic
Best Use of Creativity
ELF Beauty Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe.
EcoATM and Manifest A Good Call
Planet Fitness and ICR Planet Fitness' Teen Summer Challenge
The Ad Council, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), The Jed Foundation, Droga5 Seize the Awkward, “Whatever Gets You Talking”
Truth Collective The Real Haunted House of Monroe County, by Willow Domestic Violence Center
Best Use of Digital/Social Media
72andSunny Los Angeles Sports United #TheRealHeroes Project
Cox and 180LA One Call A Day
Edelman #RedefineCRS
MTV in partnership with the Ad Council #AloneTogether Social Distancing Campaign
Precision Independant Restaurant Coalition: Save Restaurants
Best Use of Technology
College to Congress C2C-U
IBM World Community Grid “OpenPandemics - COVID-19” Project
IBM, David Clark Cause and Weber Shandwick Call for Code
National Public Relations on behalf of Telus Communications Telus Health Technology for Good 2019 - 2020
Porter Novelli Losing Lena
Best Student Campaign
IntegrateNYC Retire Segregation
PRLab at Boston University PRoBono 2019
Stafford County Public Schools Changing Stafford's Roads
The Carolina Agency Count Smiling Faces in Beautiful Places
Most Purposeful Person Under the Age of 30
The winner has been chosen and will be announced at the virtual awards on October 14.
Most Purposeful Agency Pro
Megan Driscoll Founder and CEO, EvolveMKD
Andrea Catalina Parada Loaiza COO, Axon Marketing & Communications
Leela Stake SVP and senior partner, FleishmanHillard
Curtis Sparrer Principal, Bospar
Jim Weiss Founder and CEO, W2O
Most Purposeful In-House Communicator
Linda Burke Rutherford SVP and CCO, Southwest Airlines
Kristina Drociak Director of PR, Stonyfield Organic
Tiffany Kerns Executive director, CMA Foundation
Laurie Schalow Chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Most Purposeful CEO
Mary Barra Chairman and CEO, General Motors
Darren Entwistle President and CEO, Telus
Marianne Harrison President and CEO, John Hancock
Ann Mukherjee Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America
Tim Ryan U.S. chairman and senior partner, PwC
Brand of the Year
General Motors
IBM
Loop
T-Mobile
Agency of the Year
Axon Marketing & Communications
FleishmanHillard
Precision
Porter Novelli
Weber Shandwick