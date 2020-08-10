Newell Brands brings on EP+Co after virtual pitch

ATLANTA: CPG company Newell Brands has hired EP+Co.

EP+Co chief growth officer Jeff Hoffman posted about the account win on LinkedIn, saying that the agency was picked following “an entirely virtual, consultant-led pitch.”

Agency representatives declined to comment further. Representatives from Newell Brands were not immediately available for comment.

Newell Brands’ portfolio includes Paper Mate, Sharpie, Elmer’s, Mr. Coffee, Graco, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert and Yankee Candle.

In late 2018, Newell Brands selected WPP as its marketing and communications partner for its portfolio of brands globally. Representatives from WPP and PR agency partner BCW were not immediately available for comment on the relationship.

In Q2, Newell Brands’ revenue fell 14.9% to $2.1 billion.