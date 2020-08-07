TikTok ban: What alternative app would you turn to?

President Donald Trump has hit TikTok with an executive order banning dealings with ByteDance, the Chinese owner of the app.

With the potential death of TikTok on the horizon, the spotlight is suddenly on competitors like Byte, which has seen 1.2 million downloads in the U.S. over the past month, and Triller, which has garnered 700,000 downloads. TikTok users might also flock to Instagram Reels.

If TikTok is no more, what alternative short-form mobile video app would you turn to?