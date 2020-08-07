Boeing names new global comms lead as veteran Charlie Miller departs
Boeing’s vice-president of international communications, Charlie Miller, has retired after nearly two decades with the aerospace company. The global comms function has been restructured under the new leadership of Gordon Johndroe following the departure of SVP of comms Niel Golightly.
