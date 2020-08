In this episode of The PR Week, KayAnn Schoeneman, SVP and director of corporate and public affairs at Curley Company, shares her experience leaving PR powerhouse Ketchum after a 10-year stint to work at a much smaller boutique agency in Washington, DC.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about diversity stats released by Edelman and Taylor, the return of the iconic Got Milk? campaign from Weber Shandwick, marketing firm Power Digital acquiring Covet PR and more.