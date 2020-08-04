The PR Show: 'If they can remove swastikas from tombstones in a day, social media has no excuse'
Industry leaders have hit out at social-media platforms' delayed response to Wiley’s antisemitic posting spree and shared deeply moving accounts of antisemitism's impact on their daily lives, including in the workplace. They believe the PR industry can help tackle the issue.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>