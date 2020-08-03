MEPRA Awards 2020 opens for entries
The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) has called for entries to the 2020 MEPRA Awards, which recognises and celebrates “the brightest, boldest and bravest campaigns and practitioners in Middle East PR”.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>