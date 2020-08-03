PM’s plan for daily TV show doomed to fail
If ever there was a job offer to avoid, it’s as the spokesperson leading Boris Johnson’s proposed daily televised briefings. And, god forbid, if the aim is to ape what Trump repeatedly demonstrates is a patently bad idea, the PM has not thought this through.
