PRWeek Awards US 2021 open for entries

It’s that time again. The PRWeek Awards U.S. 2021 are open for submissions.

For more than two decades, the PRWeek Awards has firmly been established as the communications industry’s highest accolade. It celebrates the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams and the work they produced during the entry period.

The unrivaled judging panel assembled each year has helped the PRWeek Awards achieve its lofty status. It comprises the most senior professionals from the agency, corporate, nonprofit, education and government ranks. These leaders gather voluntarily, donating their valuable time to assess each submission in detail and ensure a totally fair, thorough and impartial process. The passion they display not only reinforces the value of the PRWeek Awards, it also reassures every entrant that a victory in any category will be among their proudest professional moments.

Here are the details:

There are multiple deadlines with tiered pricing. Early deadline is September 1, regular deadline is September 29, extended deadline is October 6 and final deadline is October 13.

Go here to enter or for more information about the PRWeek Awards U.S. 2021.