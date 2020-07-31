Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning
Phelps named Communicator of the Year; The PRWeek Awards full list; Railroad Ties named Campaign of the Year; Praytell is PRWeek's Agency of the Year; Zeno Group releases diversity numbers.
