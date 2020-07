In this episode of The PR Week, Fred Haberman, cofounder and CEO of Haberman, shares hs experience launching an agency, among other entrepreneurial ventures.

He and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about Microsoft's plan to virtually bring fans back to the NBA, Omnicom and Interpublic's CMG Q2 results, Hold the PRess merging with advocacy group 600 and Rising and more.