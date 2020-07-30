ChallengeAccepted: Empowering or ineffectual?

Social media feeds have been filling up over the past week with black-and-white selfies of women with the hashtag, #ChallengeAccepted.

The point? To promote female empowerment. Women are supporting each other by nominating friends to take part in the campaign. Celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell and Eva Longoria have helped the campaign go viral.

But some are questioning if the challenge has any real meaning beyond social media posturing.

Have you taken part in #ChallengeAccepted?