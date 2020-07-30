#ChallengeAccepted: Empowering or ineffectual?

Added 40 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Women have been taking part in the social media campaign by posting black-and-white selfies.

News
Photo via Eva Longoria's Instagram account
Photo via Eva Longoria's Instagram account

Social media feeds have been filling up over the past week with black-and-white selfies of women with the hashtag, #ChallengeAccepted

The point? To promote female empowerment. Women are supporting each other by nominating friends to take part in the campaign. Celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell and Eva Longoria have helped the campaign go viral. 

But some are questioning if the challenge has any real meaning beyond social media posturing.

Have you taken part in #ChallengeAccepted?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters