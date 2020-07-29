In 2019 BECG received the accolade of UK agency with the most satisfied clients for overall service, strategic counsel and account management. This placed BECG as the top performer amongst 2500 agencies based on independent data collected by PR client satisfaction specialist, Q&R.
This success is a testament to the work that its talented and ambitious teams create every day and its commitment to finding innovative solutions that meet its clients’ challenges. As a multi-disciplinary consultancy with public affairs, public relations, digital, design, video, brand and social media services all under one roof, BECG can react rapidly to various client needs.
For example, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in physical public consultation events being cancelled, jeopardising the development plans for its clients ranging from nuclear power stations to supermarkets. BECG was able to swiftly roll-out a virtual consultation platform, developed prior to Covid-19, enabling public consultation events to take place virtually in a visually attractive, intuitive, and interactive way.
A ‘live-chat’ function allows participants to engage directly with the project team and a multi-media mix of material – audio, video, downloads, and information displays – provided BECG’s clients with an innovative way through the Covid-19 crisis, and a long-term modus to consult hard to reach audiences in parallel to traditional consultation methods. Since the beginning of March 2020, BECG has delivered virtual consultation solutions for over 40 projects and the product was recently cited by the National Infrastructure Planning Association as an example of Best Practice.
The digital consultation platforms, and all its digital solutions, are continuously being evolved to maintain market leadership for its clients and meet the needs of communities and stakeholders. For example, the integration of its Built To Engage stakeholder management software into the platform provides a data management system that allows clients to analyse and react to stakeholder insights in real-time.
BECG is always looking ahead, identifying future challenges and working out how it can help clients manage them. In the past year two innovative new offers have been added to the BECG portfolio that will help clients react to market developments and meet their commercial goals.
Rapid changes in Government policy and legislation are being driven by Brexit, global trade negotiations, and the ‘levelling up’ agenda in the UK. To help clients navigate this fast-moving landscape, BECG has launched Cavendish Advocacy, a specialist Government relations and advocacy consultancy. Cavendish Advocacy brings together in-depth national and international government relations expertise with innovative digital and social media solutions to advise clients how to influence change and succeed in our hyperconnected world.
As the UK rebuilds in the wake of Covid-19, BECG recognises the crucial role for the property and construction sector to innovate and apply creative solutions to build long lasting, healthy and happy communities. Its response has been to launch The Placemakers, a new suite of services to provide strategies, insights, creative ideas, narratives and communications to successfully tell the story of a place. It is working collaboratively with clients to create well-considered and beautiful developments that encourage connectivity and prioritise health and wellbeing.
The combination of first-rate client service with innovation and creativity has seen BECG continue to climb the PRWeek UK agency league tables, taking 55th place overall, 23rd amongst independently owned agencies, and third place amongst PA consultancies.
BECG has added this success to other industry accolades including recognition from the ICCO as EMEA Independent Consultancy of the Year, and the successful award of ISO 9001 and 14001 accreditations.
As experts in the built environment sector with a passion for encouraging economic growth, cultural diversity and enhancing local communities, the specialist communicators at BECG remain driven by the belief that all elements of the built environment (property, energy and utilities, infrastructure, leisure, recycling and healthcare provision) play a crucial role in all lives.
This purposeful approach to improving lives is also delivered through the causes BECG support and offer pro-bono services to. BECG is a member of Planning Out, an LGBT network for professionals in the planning sector, a founding member of BAME in property, a member of Women In Property, a partner of the Brain Tumour Charity, and is a partner to the Lighthouse Club Construction Industry Charity, who provides financial and emotional support to the construction community and their families.
BECG’s CEO, Stephen Pomeroy, who features in PR Week’s 2020 Power Book, said:
“I am tremendously proud of our agility, creativity and commitment to innovation. Cavendish Advocacy has been created to provide our clients with solutions that match the pace and digital dynamism of national and international politics today. Our digital consultation product is marketing-leading with outstanding feedback from clients and the industry surpassing our expectations. The launch of The Placemakers further positions us as the holistic consultancy of choice for the built environment.
“Following our annual client survey and 97% of clients saying that the service we provide is very good or good, we are confident in our provision of world-class service, whilst leading the way in innovation in an increasingly changing communications landscape.
“In addition to our product innovation we have also seen a significant bringing together of our crisis and risk services to support client’s public affairs strategies and wider corporate communications.
“We continue to invest in our strong team of people and provide them with the opportunity to grow their expertise, sector specialism and understanding of the wider commercial, social and economic environment that affects our clients. Despite the current challenge that we are all facing due to Covid-19, I look forward to building on our and our clients’ success.”
