'They're failing us on hate speech': PR leaders call for 'zero tolerance' and education to combat antisemitism on social media

Industry chiefs are calling for action after grime artist Wiley’s antisemitic tirade on social media left PR professionals 'hurt' and 'frustrated' over the weekend. They say antisemitism, in particular, has a perception problem, and would advise clients to avoid platforms that enable the spread of hate speech.

by Arvind Hickman