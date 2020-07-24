Government comms professional appointed as minister’s press secretary
Government comms professional Harry Wingfield has been appointed press secretary to the housing minister, Chris Pincher, at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), PRWeek has learned.
