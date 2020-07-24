Watch: 'Creature Discomforts' links COVID-19 lockdown to distress for captive animals
A new video from the Born Free Foundation and animation studio Aardman draws a parallel between the struggles faced by humans during lockdown and the trauma wild animals face in captivity.
