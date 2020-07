In this episode of The PR Week, Vanessa Wakeman, founder and CEO of The Wakeman Agency, discusses how the firm's shift to permanent remote workforce and shares tips for other companies looking to take concrete action to improve racial equity.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about Weber Shandwick's first public diversity report, the new Natalie Portman-owned women's soccer team, Zeno Group winning Hyatt Hotels' international AOR account and more.