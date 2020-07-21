Keddie and Tierney promoted in BCW UK healthcare leadership shake-up
BCW has promoted Tamsin Tierney to managing director of its UK healthcare practice while Catherine Keddie, who previously held that post, has stepped up to the role of group managing director of healthcare and head of culture in the UK, the agency has announced.
