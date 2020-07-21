UKIP leadership contender among founders of public affairs agency offering ‘Brexpertise’
Six ex-politicians, including former UKIP deputy chair, Suzanne Evans, have launched a public affairs agency, offering clients their ‘Brexpertise’ as the UK continues the process of leaving the European Union.
