Watch: Football fans celebrate in COVID-compliant 'hamster balls' for Paddy Power
A new Paddy Power campaign starring brand ambassador Peter Crouch shows 'the world’s most COVID-compliant football party’ – with fans celebrating in self-contained 'hamster balls'.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>