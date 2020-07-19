'Pac-Man' acquirers and holding companies 'hacking the fat' - what next for PR M&A?
Industry leaders and market analysts predict further consolidation within holding groups and a flurry of strategic M&As among mid-tier agencies and groups – while the era of conflict shops could be drawing to a close.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>