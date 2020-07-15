Arby’s has the meats...and now it has the audio tweets

ATLANTA: Of course, the first audio tweet from Arby’s was used to tell fans, “We have the meats.”

Ving Rhames, the deep voice heard in Arby’s ads, was front-and-center in a fun, four-part Twitter thread the chain started on Friday. Other than reading Arby’s famed motto, Rhames enthusiastically showcased his reaction to finding more curly fries at the bottom of a bag. Arby’s then showed us what bacon sounds like as a tweet, followed by Rhames’ response to hearing what bacon sounds like.

Enjoy this collection of audio tweets made specifically for your ears. — Arby's (@Arbys) July 11, 2020

When you find more curly fries at the bottom of the bag. pic.twitter.com/4KNytD6wQk — Arby's (@Arbys) July 11, 2020

What you sound like after you just heard what bacon sounds like. pic.twitter.com/KKBfvyVwxj — Arby's (@Arbys) July 11, 2020

Arby’s started planning its audio tweets a month ago, when Twitter rolled the option out on iOS, even though the chain didn’t immediately get access to the function.

From the moment Jimmy Beck, digital and social media supervisor at Arby’s, saw the press release from Twitter in mid-June, he started thinking about how the chain could take advantage of the opportunity.

“We wanted to be ready for the moment we were able to use it,” he said. “We had a lot of internal conversations leading up to last Friday, when we got the go ahead on our account to use it. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes work.”

Beck’s team worked with Arby’s creative partner Fallon to pull the idea together. The audio tweets have been played 15,000 times, he said.

“We weren’t selling consumers anything, but we wanted to make them smile, especially during the time of coronavirus,” said Beck. “We thought it was a great, fun and unique idea we had.”

Other potential ideas for audio tweets include using them to promote new menu items or reveal secret messages. Arby’s is testing and learning, Beck said.

“Audio tweets allow you to show up in people’s feeds in a different way,” he explained. ‘If you’re scrolling and you see the thing that is new, you’re probably going to stop on it, play it and see what it is all about.”

Although Arby’s is having fun with the function, Beck sees audio tweets as more of a passing fad.

“Audio tweets probably won’t take off,” he said. “I don’t think it’s the next Instagram Stories.”