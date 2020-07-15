PRWeek PR360 goes virtual for 2020 with top speakers confirmed
Comms directors for Dove, the British Olympic Association, Just Eat, and the UK Government are among the speakers at PRWeek’s biggest annual conference, PR360, which takes place in the second week of September.
