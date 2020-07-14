Is Burger King’s war on cow farts just ‘stupid virtue signaling’?

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Does the new campaign pass the smell test for you?

Screenshot from Burger King's "Cows Menu" video.
Burger King has released a flashy fever dream of a music video that opens with “yodeling kid” Mason Ramsey coming out of a flatulating cow’s rear.

Called Cows Menu, the video was directed by Academy Award winner Michel Gondry. But while it’s impossible to deny the creativity that went into the color-and-cardboard-filled video itself, it’s the message that some consumers are clashing over.

The video is part of a campaign to educate consumers on the environmental impact of beef. To tackle this issue, Burger King has developed an open source recipe for cows that reduces methane emissions. Starting on July 14, select Burger King restaurants will offer the Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whopper sandwich, according to a statement from the chain’s PR partner, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

The campaign was immediately met with mixed reviews. Some admonished the chain for “virtue signaling.”

Fernando Machado, global CMO for Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International, defended the campaign against skeptics.

Others were fans of the campaign and called it a “step in the right direction.”

Does Burger King’s latest eye-catching campaign pass the smell test for you?

